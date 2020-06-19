Kentucky man arrested in death of burned dog

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Henderson man has been arrested and charged with burning a small dog to death.

Henderson Police arrested 32 -year-old Bryan K. Matthews, Jr. on Thursday night. Police say Matthews is charged with torturing a dog with serious injury or death and 3rd Degree arson.

Duke, the miniature poodle, was found burned inside a restroom at the Henderson County Fairgrounds earlier this month.

On Wednesday, a national reward fund was established. A reward of more than $16,000 had been raised to help find Duke the dog’s killer.

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: