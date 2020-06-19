Kentucky man arrested in death of burned dog

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Henderson man has been arrested and charged with burning a small dog to death.
Henderson Police arrested 32 -year-old Bryan K. Matthews, Jr. on Thursday night. Police say Matthews is charged with torturing a dog with serious injury or death and 3rd Degree arson.
Duke, the miniature poodle, was found burned inside a restroom at the Henderson County Fairgrounds earlier this month.
On Wednesday, a national reward fund was established. A reward of more than $16,000 had been raised to help find Duke the dog’s killer.
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Having plastic surgery? Here’s why a COVID-19 test could delay it
- Stunning ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens this weekend. Here’s how to watch.
- Newsfeed Now: Trump rally preparations; Mask requirement debate
- Are you required to search for work if you’re furloughed without a return to work date?
- Preparations underway for Trump rally in Tulsa