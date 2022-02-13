LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech men’s basketball point guard Kevin McCullar left Saturday’s game against TCU with a sprained ankle, Head Coach Mark Adams said after the game.

McCullar got injured when he stepped on TCU Head Coach Jamie Dixon’s foot after missing a 3-pointer in the first half.

“That was just a freak accident,” Adams said. “My understanding is he backed up after his shot and actually fell into coach Dixon’s foot… Nothing’s broken. It looks like it’s going to be an ankle sprain right now.”

Two Texas Tech assistants helped McCullar off the court. He was unable to put any weight on his ankle.

McCullar said on Twitter after the game that he “would be back soon.”

Mark Adams moved McCullar to point guard at the start of the season and he has posted career highs in points (11.0) and assists (3.4) per game. He also missed two games at the start of Big 12 play with an ankle injury.

The No. 9 Red Raiders trailed 35-28 when McCullar went down, but rallied to win the game 82-69.