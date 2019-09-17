Kevin Willhelm to seek retiring District Judge Lee Hamilton’s office

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Kevin Willhelm announces candidacy for 104th District Judge on the Courthouse steps at 11:30 a.m., September 18, 2019. Willhelm will seek the office of retiring District Judge Lee Hamilton.

“Judge Hamilton has been a mentor to me in many ways. He invited me to participate in the Texas Indigency Symposium, trusted me to handle extremely difficult cases in his court and shown me the example of proper judicial decorum,” said Willhelm.

Kevin Willhelm has practiced in all major areas of the law brought before the 104th District Court. He has extensive experience in both criminal and civil law.

The 104th District Court is a trial court of general jurisdiction in Texas. District courts have original jurisdiction in felony criminal cases, family law cases, cases involving title to land, election contest cases, civil matters in which the amount of money or damages involved is $200 or more, and any matters in which jurisdiction is not placed in another trial court.

As a trial lawyer, Kevin Willhelm has tried numerous cases in both state and federal courts; and has taken cases before the Supreme Court of the United States. With more than 27 years legal experience in a vast area of law, Willhelm believes he has the best qualifications to fill Judge Hamilton’s vacancy.

