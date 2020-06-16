Key City artists help sculpt Storybook Garden in Downtown Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Between teaching and his own projects, most of Geoff Broderick’s hours end up being spent in his studio at Abilene Christian University.

“Execpt when I’m vacationing, [I’m here] most of every day,” said Broderick.

For the past 20-plus years, Broderick has been turning clay sculptures into casted metal.

“I was taking sculpture because it was required, but when I saw the motel metal, I was like, ‘h yeah I got to do more of that,'” said Broderick.

While some artists never see their work again after it makes its way out the doors, Broderick’s happens to be right in our backyard.

“Seymour, the one on the top corner of the Chamber of Commerce, they approached me to do that,” said Broderick.

After that project, the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council decided to give Broderick his own part in the storybook sculpture collection downtown.

“That just seemed to open a door,” said Broderick. “I’ve done at least 10.”

Broderick isn’t the only Abilene artist whose work can be found in the garden, as Steve Neves sculptures can be found there as well.

“My main goal is to try and stay as true to that first illustration as possible,” said Neves. “It’s a lot of sanding and construction and engineering, so when I finish it, it does come with a sense of accomplishment.”

“Between the two of them, it has been really great to not only to have these sculptures created, but to be able to support some of our local artists,” said Lynn Barnett with the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council.

Whether they avoid the area or drive by it everyday, both artists say once they’re done, they’re already prepared for the next.