KFC has new Cheetos chicken sandwich

(CNN) – If you thought Kentucky Fried Chicken’s double down was a lot, check out its newest menu offering.

Starting next month, the fried chicken chain says you can try the KFC Cheetos sandwich.

The sandwich features a crispy fried chicken filet topped with a “special Cheetos sauce” sitting on a bed of Cheetos.

That’s only one of the items listed on the new Cheetos lineup at the restaurant.

The lineup also includes “Cheetos-fied KFC hot wings,” “Cheetos loaded fries” and “KFC mac and Cheetos bowl.”

