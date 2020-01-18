Kidnapped 14-year-old girl rescued after friends use Snapchat to find her

(NBC) – A 14-year-old girl who was kidnapped and sexually assaulted was able to alert her friends using Snapchat, which also allowed them to pinpoint her location, San Jose police said.

The teen’s friends then called 911 and officers responded to a suspicious circumstance at a motel in San Jose on about 11:08 a.m. Tuesday, San Jose police said in a news release.

They found Albert Thomas Vasquez, 55, of San Jose, as he was leaving a motel room, police said. The girl was inside the room, according to police.



Vasquez was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Jail Wednesday on felony charges of kidnapping to commit rape, digital penetration of a child under 14 years with force, false imprisonment, lewd act with a child 14 or 15 years with force and rape by intoxication or controlled substance. He is being held without bail at the Main Jail in San Jose, according to online jail records.

Vasquez allegedly met the girl in Capitola earlier Tuesday, gave her drugs and she became incapacitated, police said.

He then called suspects Antonio Quirino Salvador, 34, and Hediberto Gonzalez Avarenga, 31, both of Fremont, for assistance, the statement added.

The three suspects placed the girl in their vehicle against her will where Vasquez sexually assaulted her before they drove to the motel in San Jose, police said. The suspects carried the girl into a second-floor motel room where Vasquez again sexually assaulted her, according to police.

Salvador and Avarenga were arrested Wednesday in San Jose and booked into Santa Clara County Jail on felony charges of kidnapping and conspiracy.

Salvador is being held at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas on $150,000 bail, according to online jail records. It is unclear where Avarenga is being held.