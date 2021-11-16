Kids ages 0-19 make up nearly 20% of 2021 COVID-19 cases in Taylor Co.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene-Taylor County Health Advisory Board met today to discuss the current COVID-19 situation across Abilene.

With 23,201 reported cases to date, Director of Public Health Annette Lerma said we are trending in the right direction as the holidays approach.

“Hopefully it stays that way,” Lerma said. “If we’ve learned anything these past almost two years, we’re not going to get too comfortable because anything can change.”

Although, some alarming figures came out of their meeting regarding children’s cases.

Pre-K students have seen 288 cases, while elementary students sit at 753 cases, middle schoolers at 887 and high school cases at 1,627.

That makes up 20.1% of the cases across the Taylor County since the beginning of 2021. Since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Abilene in March 2020, 41.4% of total kids cases in Taylor County have come since school started three months ago.

Lerma said that pre-K classrooms and day cares are often susceptible to an outbreak because young children are hard to mask, as well as the close, hands-on environment it presents.

“When you have a positive case in a daycare or pre-k, it can often spread pretty quickly,” Lerma said.

New Taylor County Health Authority Dr. Gary Goodnight said it was a no-brainer to get your children vaccinated because of the potential lasting side effects a positive case can bring.

Dr. Goodnight said Multiple Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) is a common side effect for young children, and called it “devastating.”

“It’s an immune response to the virus that actually attacks the lining of the heart, sometimes the heart muscle,” Dr. Goodnight said. “The immune system can actually attack the lining of the brain, causing severe headaches, and even the G.I. track can be involved”

However, not all parents are sure if they should get their children vaccinated or not, and Lerma said she completely understands.

“I think it’s natural for parents to be leery of what they are doing with their kids, they want to make a good decision,” Lerma said.

Lerma recommends gathering as much information as possible, then making a written list of the pros and cons of getting the vaccine before making your decision.

However, if you are interested, there will be a kids vaccination clinic being held at the Abilene Convention Center on Wednesday, November 17 from 12-7 p.m.