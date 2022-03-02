ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The little ones at Day Nursery of Abilene are learning about the growth in Abilene, first hand.

“When things first started with the construction, it was very exciting for them, especially when the big crane came out,” President and CEO of Day Nursery, Cynthia Pearson explained. “Talking to the kids about what’s going on and how tall tall do you think that is!”

One boy even made his own bold prediction.

“He thought it was 400 meters to the height of that crane, which is so funny,” Pearson giggled.

They also had their eyes on more than just the crane.

“Of course they loved the big trucks, and that was causing a couple of issues at first, y’know, blocking our entrances. But we worked with the construction crew, they are just so accommodating,” Pearson said.

The nursery is making the best out of the situation, even incorporating it into their daily activities.

“Part of being in early childhood is you get really creative and you make things by hand, instead of buying a lot of things, so their construction vests are just made out of paper sacks and caution tape,” Pearson said.

To help explain and engage, the kids used building blocks at their centers to make cranes of their own.

