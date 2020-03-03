Kids compete in 21st Annual Big Country Spelling Bee

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A total of 24 students from Taylor and Callahan Counties competed in the 21st Annual Big Country Spelling Bee on Saturday.

“It’s just amazing what these kids know. I mean, the words that these kids know,” says Doug Williamson, Spelling Bee Chair for the Kiwanis Club of Abilene. “The National Spelling Bee provides a book of about 4,000 words for them to study.”

This years winner, Sanay Salvi, says that’s what he studied the most.

“I got lucky because almost all of the words came from the list,” he said.

Over the past week, Sanay says he studied at least 3 hours a day.

“We look up pronunciations and meanings. A very important thing is the meanings because they help you identify a word,” he says.

There are several hints that can help the students figure out how to spell a word.

“Where did the word come from, what language did it come from, what does it mean, and really the simple question of can you use it in a sentence makes a difference,” Sanay says.

First runner-up Arnav Garlapati and Sanay are both students at Wylie East and West Junior High.

“When we saw each other, we quizzed each other on some of the words,” Arnav says.

Both Sanay and Arnav shared are quick conversation in between rounds.

“We were talking about some of the words that were hard and difficult that the other kids can’t miss,” Arnav said.

The winner goes on to represent the Big Country at the National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. this summer.