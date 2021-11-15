Kids COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Wednesday at Abilene Convention Center: How to schedule your appointment

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District has more than 4,000 pediatric vaccine doses available starting Wednesday.

In a Monday afternoon teleconference, Public Health Director Annette Lerma says the health district has 4,300 doses they hope to administer at a clinic Wednesday from noon until 7 p.m. at the Abilene Convention Center.

Hendrick Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rob Wiley spoke about risks and side effects for kids receiving the vaccine, saying the benefits greatly outweigh the risks.

Dr. Wiley said that even though kids are at low risk of serious illness from COVID-19, “there’s no such thing as no risk.” He says there have been cases of serious illness in kids who have contracted COVID-19, such as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

As far as side effects from the vaccine in kids, Dr. Wiley says they are usually very mild and can include soreness and body aches, and that most kids won’t notice any side effects except for a sore spot on their arm.

Dr. Wiley says myocarditis, or inflammation of part of the heart, has not been seen in kids 5-11 who have been vaccinated. He says most cases have been young males in the older age group, and there are roughly 5 cases out of every 100,000 vaccinated.

Lerma says walk-ins are welcome at Wednesday’s pediatric vaccination clinic, or you can click here to schedule an appointment.