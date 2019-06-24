Kids soar through summer

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 3…2…1… blastoff!

The books may be closed for the summer but these young minds are still soaring through space.

“Today we’re making paper model rockets and we’re shooting them into the roof,” said rocket launcher Alexander Roman.

Abilene Public Library employees walking kids through the three step process of building a paper rocket, a fun activity that parents say keeps their children’s minds sharp through the summer.

“It’s kind of hard with them not being in school, I don’t want them to regress,” said “It’s a fun way for them to learn, having fun building an activity and learning at the same time,” said parent Victor Roman.

After the building was over, it was time to launch their creations into orbit and while some barley cleared the atomosphere, it was all about trial and error.

“The first one wouldn’t fit on [the PVC pipe] so I had to try again,” said seven year old Lilly Anne Hibler.

“It’s very interesting to watch a child work through the problem. We’ve had several that when they stomped on it the top blew of and ok ‘How do we fix it? I know more tape! Let’s fold it over, make a different design.’ Just to watch them ‘Oh I have an idea.’ and try it,” said Alyssa Crow from the Abilene Public Library.

Each getting the chance to become an austronaut for the day.

Sunday’s event was part of the library’s Sunday Funday, hosted once a month at the Mall of Abilene.