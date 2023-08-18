ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In addition to the bonds for the Abilene Zoo expansion and the new recreational centers, a hike and bike trail at Kirby Lake will be on the November ballots.

Courtesy of the City of Abilene

According to a survey in 2017, 73.8% of voters would like to see a hiking/biking trail. The Kirby Lake area has become home to at least 600 people since 2021, and there are plans to build more homes in the area.

If approved, the $9 million bond will fund the construction of a 10K trail around the lake that connects to the new Maple Street sidewalk that meets up with the Cedar Creek Trail.