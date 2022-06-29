ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As it’s done in the past, Kirby Lake Park will have a curfew this Independence Day.

According to a release from the City of Abilene, Kirby Lake Park will close at 7:00 p.m. the Sunday and Monday of Independence Day, in efforts to reduce risks of wildfires.

The closure of Kirby Lake Park will allow Lake Patrol to concentrate that team’s efforts on the Lake Fort Phantom area. The City said that area usually experiences heavier potential for wildfires and related hazards over the holiday.

Kirby Lake Park will reopen Tuesday morning and continue its regular hours of operation.

Should anyone be found in the park after 7:00 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, the violators may receive a $125 fine.