Kiwanis Club in Abilene cancels Pancake Day for 2nd consecutive year due to COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The 2021 Kiwanis Pancake Day has been canceled due to COVID-19.

In an email sent to members Thursday, president Tim Adcock says the Oct. 23 event has been canceled after considering Hendrick moving the Community Safety Dial to Level 6: Emergency and the 134 kids that were reported in the new case count on Wednesday.

Just Wednesday the club held its annual kickoff event to begin ticket sales for the fundraiser, which has benefited Abilene nonprofit groups for decades.

The full announcement reads as follows:

With a heavy heart we announce the cancellation of the 2021 Kiwanis Pancake Day scheduled for October 23 at the Abilene Convention Center. Our board of directors made the decision at the September board meeting today. While we just had our Pancake Day Kickoff event yesterday intending to move forward, Hendrick Health moved their COVID-19 Community Safety Dial to Level 6 Emergency. Today we also learned that hundreds of school children in the area are infected with this terrible virus. We feel that it is not a safe environment to hold our community wide Pancake Day event at this time. The Kiwanis Club of Abilene is an organization that promotes the safety and well-being of our children, and we must put this priority above all else. If you have sold any pancake tickets, the club will understand if refunds need to be issued. However, we hope you can use this cancellation to continue to sell “the cause” or “reason” for why we raise money. It’s all about the kids.

The event hasn’t been held since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.