Kiwanis Club of Abilene celebrating 100 years in the Key City

ABILENE TX (KTAB/KRBC)- The Kiwanis Club of Abilene is celebrating 100 years in the Key City. Originally chartered in 1921 the Kiwanis Club has helped grow the Abilene community by holding service projects and raising money for local non-profit organizations.

Their luncheon today (02/10) was held at the Abilene country club and featured speakers including Mayor Anthony Williams, and former mayor and Hendrick systems vice president Norm Archibald.

Beginning with their first major project donating buffalo to the cities Fair Park the Kiwanians have had many success stories in Abilene. According to the Kiwanis Club website here are the highlights.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 1920s

1924: PURCHASED TWO BUFFALO FOR FAIR PARK

1925: PROVIDED TREATMENT AND HOSPITALIZATION FOR CRIPPLED CHILDREN

1926: SPONSORED THE GOODFELLOW FUND FOR POOR AND NEEDY FAMILIES

1929: PURCHASED PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT FOR CITY SCHOOLS AND PARKS

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 1930s

1930: ESTABLISHED AN ICE AND MILK FUND FOR NEEDY CHILDREN

1932: MADE A DONATION TO THE WEST TEXAS CHILDREN’S FUND

1933: BUILT A CHILDREN’S WADING POOL AT FAIR PARK

1934: PROVIDED EYE TREATMENT AND GLASSES FOR CHILDREN

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 1940s

1947: BEGAN SPONSORSHIP OF A BOY SCOUT TROOP

1948: THE ONLY GROUP TO REACH THEIR RED CROSS CAMPAIGN QUOTA

1948: BEGAN THE KIWANIS GUM BALL MACHINE PROJECT

1949: NEW SONG BOOKS WERE PURCHASED AND THE CLUB BECAME A SINGING CLUB

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 1950s

1950: RAISED MONEY FOR THE MARCH OF DIMES TO FIND A CURE FOR POLIO

1951: REVIVED THE KIWANIS PANCAKE SUPPER AND RAISED $2500

1952: DONATED PING-PONG TABLES, BADMINTON SETS, AND VOLLEYBALLS TO THE SALVATION ARMY

1953: ESTABLISHED CIRCLE K CLUBS AT ABILENE CHRISTIAN, MC MURRY, AND HARDIN-SIMMONS

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 1960s

1960: PURCHASED TWENTY-FIVE BEDS FOR THE BOYS RANCH

1961: PAST PRESIDENT CHUCK MOSER CHAIRED THE UNITED FUND DRIVE

1965: DONATED $1000 TO THE ABILENE ZOO

1969: GUMBALL RECEIPTS PASS THE $20,000 MARK

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 1970s

1970: FIVE CLUB MEMBERS ATTENDED THE INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION IN SAN FRANCISCO

1972: GUM BALL MACHINE RECEIPTS PASS THE $25,000 MARK

1975: KIWANIANS PERFORMED 700 HOURS OF SERVICE AT THE WEST TEXAS FAIR

1979: VOCATIONAL SCHOLARSHIPS WERE INCREASED TO $325.00

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 1980s

1980: KIWANIS MEMBERS WERE BELL RINGERS FOR THE SALVATION ARMY

1981: DONATED $5,000 TO THE CHAPEL BUILDING FUND AT THE ABILENE STATE SCHOOL

1985: DELIVERING MEALS ON WHEELS BECAME A CLUB PROJECT

1987: NANCY MILLER WAS INDUCTED AS THE FIRST WOMAN MEMBER

HIGHLIGHTS SINCE 1990