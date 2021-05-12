Kiwanis Club of Abilene honors top high school graduates in the Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage) – The Kiwanis Club of Abilene honored the top high school graduates from schools around the big country Wednesday afternoon.
The club treated the students and their parents with lunch at the Country Club and took a moment to recognize the student’s hard work and celebrate their accomplishments.
Several students were also recipients of one-thousand dollars scholarships that were provided by the Kiwanians.
Additionally, Wylie High School released their Top 25 list of graduates.
“Congratulations to the Wylie High School Class of 2021 Top 25 with Elise Grimland as the Valedictorian and Dominique Douglas as the Salutatorian,” posted Wylie High School on their website. “These students have worked hard to earn these top spots and we want to congratulate them on a job well done! See the list of the top 25 students at WHS below:”
1. Elise Grimland
2. Dominique Douglas
3. Rachel Warren
4. Case Coker
5. Marianna Deynzer
6. Ella Beard
7. Bridget Clem
8. Tatum McClellan
9. Caleb Speights
10. James Burgess
11. Allison Vogt
12. Morgan Woods
13. Emily Daniell
14. Emy Pablico
15. Hailey Hicks
16. Kaitlyn Via
17. Ava Deprang
18. Maya Muckatira
19. Cade Thornton
20. Andrew Ratliff
21. Ceci Widder
22. Leighton Alford
23. Shaelyn Ward
24. Emma Bright
25. Ella Scott