Kiwanis Club of Abilene honors top high school graduates in the Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage) – The Kiwanis Club of Abilene honored the top high school graduates from schools around the big country Wednesday afternoon.

The club treated the students and their parents with lunch at the Country Club and took a moment to recognize the student’s hard work and celebrate their accomplishments.

Several students were also recipients of one-thousand dollars scholarships that were provided by the Kiwanians.

Additionally, Wylie High School released their Top 25 list of graduates.

“Congratulations to the Wylie High School Class of 2021 Top 25 with Elise Grimland as the Valedictorian and Dominique Douglas as the Salutatorian,” posted Wylie High School on their website. “These students have worked hard to earn these top spots and we want to congratulate them on a job well done! See the list of the top 25 students at WHS below:”

1. Elise Grimland

2. Dominique Douglas

3. Rachel Warren

4. Case Coker

5. Marianna Deynzer

6. Ella Beard

7. Bridget Clem

8. Tatum McClellan

9. Caleb Speights

10. James Burgess

11. Allison Vogt

12. Morgan Woods

13. Emily Daniell

14. Emy Pablico

15. Hailey Hicks

16. Kaitlyn Via

17. Ava Deprang

18. Maya Muckatira

19. Cade Thornton

20. Andrew Ratliff

21. Ceci Widder

22. Leighton Alford

23. Shaelyn Ward

24. Emma Bright

25. Ella Scott