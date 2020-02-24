Kiwanis Club of Greater Abilene’s 64th Annual Chili Day and Auction, a success

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hundreds of people spending their day at the convention center for the Kiwanis Club of Greater Abilene’s 64th Annual Chili Day and Auction.

What’s better than all you can eat chili?

“Every dollar goes back into the community”

Chili with a cause!

Michelle Parrish is a member of the Kiwanis club of greater Abilene and is in charge of organizing this year’s event.



“About 11 months of planning it actually starts the day after chili day the year before and we plan until the next event”



All you can eat chili, drinks and more…



Lauren and her little sister Olivia say they come every year…

“I look forward to this day every year we just come and hang out and eat chili and hang out.”



I asked Lauren how it feels to know that her being here impacts other children.



“I feel really good that I’m helping kids that need.”



People also got a chance to bid on some really cool items.



“Arron Watson signed guitar, we’ve got 6 hand made quilts, we’re raffling off a brand new grill from home depot, and we also have a recliner that we’re selling.”



Parish says they hope to raise 25 thousand dollars.



“In the last 10 years we at least a quarter of a million dollars that just stayed right here.”



Local groups like Ben Richey Boys Rang, Big Brothers Bigs Sisters, and the Boys and Girls all benefit from this fundraiser.



“Kiwanis is about serving kids and the dollars that we raise go back to help children in youth programming.”

The event also counted live entertainment provided by the Abilene community band.