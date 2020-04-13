Kiwanis Club postponing 72nd annual Pancake Day

April 25th would have marked the 72nd annual Kiwanis Club of Abilene All You Can Eat Pancake Day.

Instead, Pancake Day has been postponed to a later date.

Kiwanis Club of Abilene President Amanda Wiskow said, “We’re really sad about having to postpone Pancake Day. Our members look forward to this all year, we really do have a family atmosphere at our clubs and this is just a fun day for all of us to get together.”

As the Kiwanis Club of Abilene prepares to celebrate its 99th year of existence next month, a larger celebration of pancakes will have to wait another day.

Wiskow said, “This is our biggest fundraiser of the year. Last year, we actually raised over $37,000. We just spend the next year giving that money away to organizations in Abilene that serve children.”

95 Kiwanis club members and a combination of pancake and raffle tickets as well as a silent auction have made the All You Can Eat Pancake Day event a success every year.

Wiskow said, “Some of our members have been Kiwanians for almost 50 years and they have slipped thousands of pancakes. I think last year, we had 98 volunteers on top of our club membership that participates.”

The Abilene community always does its part in showing up hungry.

Wiskow said, “Over 3,600 people came through the door last year to eat pancakes.”

This isn’t the first time the club has had to postpone the event.

Wiskow said, “Our first Pancake Day was before World War II and we actually had to take a couple years off during the war. We resumed afterward and have been going strong ever since.”

And they expect to be eating pancakes soon enough once again to support the children across Abilene.

No date has been officially set for rescheduling the event.

Updates can be found on the Kiwanis Club of Abilene Facebook page and in their newsletter, the Kiwanigram.