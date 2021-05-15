Multi-agency efforts lead to arrest of known fugitive in Sweetwater, one still at large

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Sweetwater Police Department apprehended a known fugitive following a stand-off on Friday night.

Cesar Enrique Resendiz was arrested following a stand-off in the 700 Blk of Bowie Street in Sweetwater. He was arrested for the offenses of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 >4>200 grams, Tampering with Identification Numbers, and warrants for Aggravated Robbery, Bail Jumping, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

According to the Sweetwater PD, on the evening of 05/14/21 they received information about his whereabouts. “An anonymous tip was received reporting Resendiz was hiding at a residence in the 700 blk of Bowie Street,” said Detective Cory Stroman with SWPD Investigations.

Cesar was wanted and evading capture for multiple felony warrants from the 32nd Judicial District Court.

A press release issued by the Sweetwater PD says officers of the Sweetwater Police Department, Nolan County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas Department of Public Safety responded and engaged in a stand-off with Resendiz who was held up on a residence.

The Abilene Police Department SWAT team was contacted and responding when Resendiz was talked out of the residence and surrendered to officers.

Authorities found sizeable quantity of suspected narcotics and a stolen firearm in the residence.



Additionally, Maria Resendiz was also arrested for the offenses of Hindering Apprehension, Tampering with Identifying Information, and Manufacture / Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1>4>200 Grams.



A known associate of Resendiz, Ricco Lujan, is still wanted by the 32nd Judicial District Court.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call in an anonymous tip to Nolan

County Crime Stoppers at 325-235-TIPS.

“Lujan is believed to be armed and dangerous. If he is spotted do not try to apprehend him and contact law enforcement immediately,” said the SPD.