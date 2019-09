ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - The Abilene Zoo is getting extra spooky this year by hosting a 2-night haunted house, a frightening hike, and more trick-or-treating than ever!

Boo at the Zoo, the Abilene Zoo's annual trick-or-treating event, will now be held on two different Saturdays - October 19 and October 26, both from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.