KRBC Clear The Shelters: Free adoptions at the City of Abilene Animal Services, discounts at The Taylor Jones Humane Society

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – The City of Abilene Animal Services is offering free adoptions. This is part of the collaborative effort between NBC and Telemundo stations, and animal shelters to find loving homes for pets in need with the Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign.

According to a social media post by the City of Abilene Animal Services, there will be free adoptions Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“All of our animals come vaccinated, de-wormed, flea and tick treated, microchipped and a paid voucher for a free spay, neuter and rabies vaccine!” said the City of Abilene Animal Services. “Don’t delay, stop in, and save a life today!”

The Taylor Jones Humane Society is also offering adoption discounts. The prices for dogs and cats has been reduced. Dogs are now $75 and cats are $50.

This includes the following: