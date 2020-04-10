KRBC Evening Forecast: A stormy Easter weekend ahead!

Moving into your Easter weekend we have some storm and rain opportunities ahead for the area at times. Some of these storms could reach severe thresholds!

Tonight: Most of us will remain calm and quiet tonight but we could see a few showers and storms rumble through our southern/western counties overnight. Temperatures will stay mild in the 50s and 60s for the entire area.

Saturday: We could see lingering showers and a storm or two throughout the first half of the day but that isn’t the time-frame I’m expecting our potential severe weather to occur. Starting around 1-2pm we’ll see some showers and storms build up and push through from the southwest to the northeast. These have a potential of becoming severe at times but I’m not anticipating widespread severe weather for everyone. High temperatures in the afternoon hours will top out in the mid to upper 70s for the entire area.

Saturday Night: Our severe weather time-frame is from around 1am to 6 am Sunday morning. A line of storms will likely push through, bringing with it primarily a strong straight-line wind threat as well as some large hail. This line will push out of the area before 6am leaving us with a windy but quiet Easter Sunday to enjoy with our families!

Sunday: We’ve got a beautiful Easter Sunday ahead! High temperatures will be nice and warm in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will be strong however, with gusts as high as 40 mph possible at times. Enjoy the warmer weather while it lasts today because a strong cold front is going to push through heading into the back end of Sunday that will push our temps down into the 50s for most of next week.