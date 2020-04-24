KRBC Friday Evening Forecast: Beautiful, pleasant weekend on the way!

A weak cold front is expected to push through the Big Country later tonight and will bring with it slightly cooler temperatures for your Saturday and Sunday. After that, get ready for a hot last few days of April next week!

Tonight: A nice and cool start to the weekend will settle in overnight with low temps down in the 50s and 60s. Winds will relax slightly but still remain around 10 to 20 mph at times.

Saturday: A picture perfect day! High temperatures are going to top out in the 70s for most, if not the entire Big Country! Plenty of sunshine with a light breeze will be begging you to get outside and enjoy it!

Sunday: Slightly warmer temperatures return as we get back to the low to mid 80s for the area. Winds will stay breezy and we’ll still see a pleasant wind throughout the day.

Future Weather Discussion: After this weekend we’ve got a pretty strong high pressure system setting up for next week, ushering in the hottest week we’ve seen so far this year. Afternoon temps are going to regularly reach the upper 80s and low 90s, with some reaching as high as the upper 90s at times next week. Rain chances remain slim for the next 5 to 7 days for now.