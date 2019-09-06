KRBC Friday Evening Forecast: Hot and dry weekend on the way!

As move into the first full weekend of September, the hottest temperatures of the month are also moving in for a visit.

Tonight: We’ve got another mild night in store with overnight lows dipping down into the mid to lower 70s again. Winds are staying a light breeze around 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday: The hottest day of the month and foreseeable future is here! Afternoon temps will climb up to around the 100 degree mark again. The good news, this will be the hottest afternoon for (fingers crossed) hopefully the rest of the yea, but at the very least the hottest for the next week or more.

Sunday: A slightly cooler version of Saturday is going to pop in for a visit. High temps will hover in the mid 90s mostly, with light winds around 5 to 15 mph. Plenty of sunshine to go around, so soak it up while it’s still here!

Future Weather Discussion: Even though we’re going to be well above normal this weekend, the good news is that it doesn’t last too much longer. Next week, we’ll see a return a little closer to normal in the mid to lower 90s, and potentially introduce some decent rain chances for a good portion of the Big Country.