KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Fair weather continues into the last week of Spring!

As we move into final 4 days of the Spring season we’re looking ahead to more sunny and warm weather again. The nice thing is, shade clouds and fair weather are returning for the entire week as well.

Tonight: We’ve got a pretty run-of-the-mill night ahead overall. Low temps will bottom out in the mid 60s with a slight breeze of around 10 to 20 mph expected.

Tuesday: Don’t worry, summer isn’t going anywhere fast! High temps are staying in the mid 90s for most of the area. Winds will stay a bit breezy/borderline gusty at around 15 to 25 mph for the afternoon hours mostly. We could also see a chance of a few isolated showers across the area, but nothing widespread or significant in terms of rainfall is expected.

Future Weather Discussion: High pressure is continuing to settle into the area. The good news is, temperatures aren’t spiking into the triple digits or anything like that. Winds will remain a bit breezy/borderline gusty the entire week and there will be plenty of sunshine again.