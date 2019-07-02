KRBC Morning Forecast: Staying sunny and warm, isolated afternoon storm chances

A typical summer-time weather pattern continues across the Big Country. Every day through the end of this week will feature warm weather, mostly sunny skies and an isolated storm chance in the afternoon.

The Fourth of July will see mostly sunny skies through the day with a breezy, southerly wind. As temperatures climb into the mid 90s, the heat index will approach 100° across the Big Country in the afternoon. There will also be a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the eastern Big Country, but don’t let it affect your Independence Day plans.

High pressure continues to build into the region heading into this weekend, which should suppress afternoon storm chances and bring hotter weather into the area. Highs this weekend will approach and exceed 100°.

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated storm chance west this afternoon. South winds around 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the low 90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Isolated storm chance west in the afternoon. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the mid 90s.

Independence Day: Mostly sunny. Isolated storm chance east in the afternoon. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Average High: 93°

Average Low: 71°

Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.

Sunset: 8:50 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

