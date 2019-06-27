KRBC Morning Forecast: Summer-like weather settles in

Our weather continues to transition from an active spring weather season to a quiet and mild summer-like weather pattern. Skies will once again be mostly sunny today with a very isolated rain chance mainly south of I-20 later this afternoon until sunset. Highs will climb into the 90s across the Big Country.

Quiet weather continues into the weekend with sunny skies Friday and Saturday and high temperatures into the mid 90s through Sunday. More seasonal temperatures return all of next week with mostly sunny skies.

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated afternoon rain chance south. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the low 90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the low 70s.

Friday: Sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday: Sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 70°. Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 70°. Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 70°. Highs in the low 90s.

Average High: 92°

Average Low: 70°

Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.

Sunset: 8:50 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

