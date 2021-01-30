63 new COVID-19 positives, 3 deaths reported in Taylor Co.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sixty-three new positive cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths are being reported by the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District.

The three new deaths consisted of a man in his 30s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s.

The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 now stands at 278.

Hospitalizations remain nearly the same with a total of 64 in the county.

There is a total of 2,403 active cases of COVID-19 in Taylor County.

On Saturday, 41 recoveries were reported.

