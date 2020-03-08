A local Samaritan returns $4,500 to owner

ABILENE, TX (KTAB/KRBC) – It doesn’t take a lot to be a decent person. But a local Abilene man is taking that to the next level after returning $4,500 he found in a pickup truck he bought in Abilene.    

“Well, I bought a 94 95 GMC pick-up from the gentleman. And when I went to clean it up, I found a bunch of pocket change in it. I reached under the seat and found a money bag,” Veteran Kirby Krupa said.  

He said a couple coins here and there would have been normal, but when he reached under the driver’s seat and found the money, he was stunned.      

“I kind grinned, I got excited. I said ‘wow’. You could find a couple of buck in the car but not 4,500 dollars in $100 bills,” he said.  

After talking with his friends, there wasn’t a second of doubt of what to do he says, and came up with the idea of returning the money.   

“They said what are you going to do. I said I’m going to turn it in. there’s a group of us, about a dozen retires veterans.”  

Something that didn’t surprise his longtime friend of over 30 years, Mike Herd.   

“Kirby’s a great guy, his ethics go deep,” he said.  

Because each of us a chance to make a difference in someone’s life.   

“If everybody does one good deed every day it will be passed on, and there’s no end to it,” Krupa said.  

