Abilene Chamber of Commerce applauds airport’s ‘Master Plan’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- This past Thursday, the City Council approved the airport’s Master Plan, which sets the stage for the next five, ten, and twenty years.

“Many communities don’t leverage their airport and ours again is one stop from anywhere in the world,” said Doug Peters, Abilene Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.

The Abilene airport while small, could be seeing come big changes over the next 10-20 years.

“As important piece of infrastructure for our community as roads and bridges or anything else,” said Peters.

Peters says the airport is an indicator of how well our economy is doing.

“The more successful our airport is, the more accessible the air service is, in and out of our community, the more successful our community will be,” said Peters.

Don Green, Transportation Services Director says the airport master plan maps out new ways for economic development and expanding our airports success.

“It’s a very useful document for airport management,” said Green. “It looks at forecasts of what our passenger growth could be… The regional jets are getting larger, and we want to be able to fully accommodate those, we can now, but we look to the future in adding gates and seating space, and the overall flow of passengers in and out of the terminal.”

Which in the long run, helps not only the Chamber of Commerce, but the City of Abilene as a whole.

“They have help cast a vision that helps us to really maximize of the footprint of the airport,” said Peters. “We applaud the work of the airport, we applaud the council for supporting the ability to advance the interest, the economic interest of our community.”

The airport staff will continue working to maximize opportunities and say in the next 10 years we can expect to see some upgrades, including another TSA lane.