Abilene Christian University responding to a surge in COVID-19 cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Christian University has seen a big spike in COVID-19 cases with more than100 active cases on campus and more than 300 people in quarantine

“We’ve seen our numbers increase over the past two weeks,” says ACU president Dr. Phil Schubert.

“While it’s unfortunate. We wouldn’t have wanted it this way, it’s not surprising. We’ve been expecting to hit a period of steady increase just based on watching other colleges and institutions around the country.”

The discussion to keep students safe started before the school year even kicked off.

“We began working in May to look at what would be possible here on campus for the fall,” says Jessica Smith, associate provost for curriculum and assessment at ACU.

Now the university is making some adjustments.

“We’ve reduced the number of people that can gather at once and we’ve paused our rushing process for our fraternities and sororities so that we can also have fewer places where large groups of people are interacting,” says Smith.

“We’re very effectively managing that and because we didn’t expect to go the entire semester without a little bit of an increase in the number of cases, I think we’re prepared and doing a good job of managing it,” says Dr. Schubert.

Of the 300 people in self quarantine Dr. Schubert says the school has about 150 beds for people to isolate on campus but, a majority are quarantining at home.