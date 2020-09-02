Abilene community members come together for peaceful protest

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) Despite the storms some Abilene community members came together to express how they feel about the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old black man who was shot by Wisconsin police.

“I’m not against the police, I’m not against the military. I’m against bad people doing bad things,” says Alec Zander who helped organize the protest.

“I saw the video and my stomach sank. I was sickened. I was angry,” says Zander.

The organizers say they worked to find a diverse group of speakers to address the crowd.

Midway through the protest a separate crowd showed up chanting ‘White Lives Matter’ but, it remained peaceful.

Both groups came together and got a chance to speak.

“He said a lot of stuff that we believe, that all lives do matter. I just think they need to understand that right now the black lives are the ones that are suffering the most,” says Zander.