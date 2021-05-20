Abilene cyclists come together for 2021 Ride of Silence

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The 2021 Ride of Silence was held on Wednesday to honor cyclists killed in accidents and raise awareness of cyclicts on the roads.

The event was sponsored by the Steamboat Cycling Club with support by the Abilene Metropolitan Planning Organization, Abilene Police Department, McMurry University, Bike Town, Abilene Bicycle Club and the TxDOT D.R.I.V.E. Safe Coalition.

“It’s to raise awareness of the motorists that cyclists use the roadways for a variety of reasons, whether it’s recreation or getting to and from school since we’re hosting this here at McMurry or getting to and from work and it’s also to honor those who have lost their lives in cycling accidents,” said organizer Mark Spurlock.

Officials said nine cyclists have been killed in recent years in the Taylor-Jones County area.

Motorists are reminded to always look for cyclists and especially when turning right.

For those interested in cycling, the Tour De Gap is planned for July 24-25. Click here for information on the event which benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of Abilene.