Abilene group From Boys to Gentlemen raising money for mentoring program

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) An abilene organization that focuses on mentoring young men held a fundraiser at a local church to help further their program.

“One of my good friends from elementary way back, hit me up and said he wanted to do a fundraiser for us,” says Chris Daughtery, the founder of ‘From Boys to Gentlemen.’

Daughtery teamed up with Andrew Deming for the barbecue fundraiser.

“He is a servant to our community by definition and he’s doing great things for our youth and I told him I want to do anything I can to help you out,” says Deming.

The Minter Lane Church of Christ allowed Daughtery and Deming to prepare over 80 pounds of meat and sever dozens of plates all from the churches activity building.

“Really, I was expecting to do maybe 50 plates and was going to be happy with that. Once I started getting feedback from people and I knew it was going to be bigger, it was just a blessing. That’s the best way I could put it,” says Deming.

Every dime raised goes back into the community through the Boys to Gentlemen mentoring program.

“We usually dot get a lot of help so, its good to see people come out and help us. Its really about the kids, its not really about us, its always good to help,” says Jeshari Houston, a member of From Boys to Gentlemen.

Daughtery says he’s using his platform to engage and educate the youth.

“We’re really working to get a truck and trailer for our landscaping business. Especially with COVID hitting, just giving young men an opportunity to gain legal employment, it’s huge. That’s one of our major focuses. We’ve got some events, some college trips that we’re trying to put into place. A couple block parties that we want to do at Abilene North,” says Daughtery.

The group also offered a pay it forward option and donated plates to those in need.

The group has teamed up with the Stevenson park committee, helping with several park cleanups.