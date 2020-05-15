Abilene gyms reopening with new requirements in place

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB) – If working out at home just hasn’t been cutting it, wait no longer because gyms are opening back up. But with the max amount of 25% capacity of members in the gyms, owner of Firehouse Fitness Josh Rader said there are some changes you’ll notice before you even walk through the doors.

“We have a key card system,” he said. “Our doors will remain locked at all times. So, you have to beep in and at 15 scan-ins an hour, our doors lock automatically.”

Once you’re finally inside, there’s still limitations to how many people are allowed in each room. But there is an open-air facility for those wary of being in a closed space.

“Six people in the main rooms, three in the little room, and then on the back porch we can have up to 10,” he said.

While all trainers will be wearing face masks, members are now required to wear gloves at all times while working out.

“So, gloves that fully enclose your hands as well,” he said. “So not just little fingertip gloves or anything like that. Gloves that fully enclose the hands.”

He said they’ll have some available, but it’s not an option.

“But if they refuse or aren’t willing to, then we will unfortunately have to turn away members,” he said.

They’ll be sanitizing the equipment by the hour, but when you come to the gym, you know the drill, wipe down your area after you use.

“Don’t be a jerk. That’s kind of our big thing that’s one of our mottoes in general,” he said. “Be friendly, treat others the way you’d want and just don’t be a jerk in the gym.”