Abilene man becomes a part of the centenarian club with his ‘Wingman’ by his side

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man turned 100-years old. Jack Rogers, the World War II veteran is the living proof that turning 100-years-old doesn’t mean life has to slow down.

“He still drives. He lives by himself. I’m still just visiting,” his daughter Karen Clark said.

She said the only thing keeping her dad back is his legs, but you wouldn’t be able to tell.

“He goes and gets his own groceries; he cooks his own meals. he’s sharp as a tack that way,” she said.

If you ask Jack Rogers if he’s excited about turning 100… “It’s not gratifying at all,” Rogers said.

“He still has his humor though,” Clark said.

You’ll get a laugh here or there. Because after fighting through WWII, you’d have a story or two.

“And he went up to Greenland, and there are many stories about that – polar bear visiting him every morning,” he said.

Annet Collins said after retiring from the military in 2015, she became Clark’s Wingman.

“And a Wingman is someone that helps each other,” Collins said.

She said she would go over to his house, drink coffee every morning.

“And if I was late, I was in trouble, so I always got there at 6 o clock in the morning,” she said.

Because no matter how old, or tough you may be, everybody needs somebody.

“And we take care of each other because you never know, these older people they need some companionship, and I was there for him. and he was there for me also,” she said.

Collins said he has been a special part of her family, from going to the zoo, spending a holiday with her very own family.