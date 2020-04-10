Abilene Meals on Wheels still searching for volunteers

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB) – With upcoming donations lost and volunteer numbers declining Betty Bradley Executive Director of Meals on Wheels Abilene is asking for help on all angles.

“Because university students didn’t return after spring break. And then a large number of our older volunteers don’t feel safe delivering…we’ve got to have money to pay the bills so we can buy food, pay the staff so we can actually send those meals out,” she said.

She said by all means take the precautions you need to, but they are taking precautions of their own to ensure the safety of their volunteers.

“We’re limiting the number of people that come into the staging area to pick up their meals to 10 at time,” she said.

With probably more free time on your hands than your used to, Bradley said volunteering is the perfect things to do. You walk in, get the route you go on, and the food you’ll deliver.”

“And you’ll leave here with those and go and knock on doors and meat some really neat people,” she said.

And with over 1200 people fed daily by meals on wheels, there hasn’t been a better time to try to make a difference.

To directly donate to Meals on Wheels Abilene, you can click here, or to become a volunteer, call (325) 672-5050.