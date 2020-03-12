Abilene PD asking for help identifying eyeglass theft suspects

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects accused of stealing eyeglasses from a South Abilene store.

According to a post on the APD Facebook page, they are asking for help identifying two people seen in the attached video.

They went into an eye wear store in the Mall of Abilene on Sunday, March 8 and allegedly left the store with eyeglasses they didn’t pay for, according to the post.

Anyone with information on their identities is encouraged to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325) 676-8477, download the P3 app on your smartphone, or submit a web tip via the Abilene CrimeStoppers website.