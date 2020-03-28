Abilene teen sings song of hope

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Weeks into the coronavirus pandemic, emotions range from fear, to anger, to annoyance, to hope. A teenager from Abilene falls into that last camp, and she’s sharing that hope with the world.

“I felt like I just needed to do something to kind of have a way to tell people that we’re going to be OK through all of this”, said 13-year-old Aaliyah Gaona.

That’s why she wrote “Hope”, a Coronavirus awareness song. The inspiration for the song comes from a loss in the family, not of a family member, but of a special event.

“The day I wrote this song was actually the day we found out that we couldn’t have my dad’s retirement ceremony”, said Aaliyah. “He’s been in the Air Force for 30 years now, and it was just really heartbreaking for me because this is something we were all looking forward to.”

A few days later, the song was finished, and when parents Eric and Maria heard it for the first time, they were stunned.

“My husband and I were just in tears”, said Maria. “We just couldn’t believe that a 13-year-old had put these words together.”

Friends and family spread the song across the internet, to spread Aaliyah’s message across the world: “Everything’s going to be OK and we’re going to get through this together.”

The full version of “Hope” is below, and you can find Aaliyah’s other work on the same YouTube account.