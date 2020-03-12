Air Tankers stationed in Abilene help fight fires throughout Lone Star State

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) — In a moment’s notice, blazing flames could pop up in the Key City, but it will take not only the efforts of life savers on the ground, but from the air as well, says pilot Andy Mitchell.

“They call out these wildfire teams that can remotely go out and fight grass fires that have the potential to devastate many acres of ranch land,” Mitchell said.

He says because under the right conditions, it may be too much for firefighters to control.

“High winds, it’s moving at a high pace of speed, they just can’t seem to get in front of it. The aerial resources will have that advantage to see a different perspective than the men on the ground do,” he said.

Prepared with over 900 gallons of fire retardant, a close up of a piece of paper dipped in it shows how powerful it is against a fire.

“It’s taken and eaten up all the fuel. With slope, fire runs a little faster, and now it’s going to hit that fire line, and it retards it,” he said.

With a lack of large fire activity around the Key City, Regional Fire Coordinator Matthew Schlaefer says the need for their assistance hasn’t been required yet.

“So, if there’s an uptick in activity in a geographic location in Texas, we will open the closest tanker base in that geographic region where the fires are,” Schlaefer said.

But with fire season around the corner for Taylor County, they’re keeping a watchful eye out.