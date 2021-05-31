Abilene’s American Legion Post 57 participates in flag tour

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Today is Memorial Day—a day of reflection—remembrance—and a way to honor the ultimate sacrifice that many men and women in the armed forces have made for our country.

Abilene has Texas’ oldest American Legion club, which started in 1919 when congress first chartered the non-profit organization.

It’s a wet and rainy memorial morning in Abilene, Texas.

But the weather isn’t stopping, Dennis Kuhn’s, president of the Legion Riders, with post 57 of the America Legion, willingness to serve.

“98 percent of the time that I was in the military, I was stationed overseas, served in the middle east,” said Kuhn.

And after 20 years of serving the United States Air Force, Kuhn says it’, an honor to give back again—this time supporting current service members.

“It means a lot, just because of what they are doing,” said legion member, Ed McMahon.

Post 57 is participating in the Nation of Patriots 115-day flag tour across all 50 states, which raises money to help support military families financially.

“As veterans we always jump to the chance to be able to support fellow veterans,” said Kuhn.

And this year, the oldest Legion post in Texas, was able to receive and transport the flag for Memorial Day.

“It’s one of the reasons we’re able to celebrate today, is because of the military and their families,” said McMahon’

Families like McMahon’s.

“I have a daughter that served Air Force 10 years overseas, my dad was Korean War, and my grandfather was WW2,” said McMahon’s.

Which makes delivering the flag even more of an honor for McMahon and the other veterans at post 57.

“To honor those who have fallen is an honor in itself,” said Kuhn.

Kuhn says 8 local businesses donated to the organization to support current armed force families.