As coronavirus ensues, at risk populations face even more isolation

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB) – Before Coronavirus changed our lives and forced us into self-quarantine, people with disabilities and the elderly community were already facing problems of isolation.

Leah Beltran executive director at Disability in Action says the minimal places they could go to see a friendly face, like grocery shopping, or church are now high risk and are recommended they avoid.

“Well the most important thing is their socialization. Those were their social contact. That was the social need being met,” she said.

But some just can’t take the isolation, risking their health and bearing the crowds, but Beltran says it’s a slippery slope.

“It’s even more important they are very careful how they interact when they have to be in the community,” She said.

Taking care of your elderly parents is something most didn’t expect they would do just yet, but it’s more than just making sure your parents have the basic necessities.

“But also, that we’re just checking on how they’re doing mentally. Are they depressed,” she said?

She urges people with disabilities and the elderly to use all the available help first before putting yourself in danger.

“So, if you’re a person with a disability or elderly and you don’t know how to navigate that system to get assistance, that’s certainly something that we can help with,” she said.

To take advantage of this assistance and get that help, you can reach the Disability in Action center at 325-672-5460 or to visit their web site click here.