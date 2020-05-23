Bowling alley’s in the Key City reopen their doors

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB) – The next part in phase two of Governor Greg Abbotts plan to open the economy is underway as bowling alleys are now allowed to open their doors.

Scottie Squyres, Director of Operations at Primetime Family Entertainment Center said bowling balls will be waiting on you, and every other lane will be closed eliminating the possibility of mixing bowling balls with other guest.

“We’re asking people use your ball, know what your ball is and then we actually will clean the holes of the ball,” he said. “People always wonder do ‘do we clean the holes in the ball’ yes we do clean the holes in the ball’.”

He said after each group they’ll sanitize the tables and shoes for the next guests.

“The shoes you’ll actually leave at your station, there won’t be a lot of returning or anything like that,” he said.

But not every situation can be controlled especially when the kiddos want to go and touch everything, so for extra protection, he says guest will have the option of using gloves.

“We have thousands of pairs of these, we give them to whoever wants them,” he said. “And we’ll actually be offering them somebody that might have forgotten gloves or that ends up getting here and stays a little longer and might feel uncomfortable touching any of the surfaces.”

Most of the attractions Squyres said will be geared to ages eight and up, but some like laser tag that required a vest to slide over the face, and their virtual reality game Hologate that requires eye covering won’t be in use.

“We’re actually not going to open that; we don’t feel comfortable just with putting something on people’s faces,” he said.

He said he understands there will be some that don’t feel comfortable no matter the precautions,

“Some people will be a little more apt to tread the waters and come out. and when they do, we’ll be ready to help them,” he said.

Squyres said Primetime’s limited capacity shouldn’t affect how it runs with around 300 guests still allowed inside.