We’re experiencing what we call an “Omega-block” weather pattern across the US for the next week or more. It’s called this simply because of the shape the pattern makes with low pressure systems on either side keeping the high pressure in place.

Omega-block pattern keeps weather consistently hot and dry typically

Tonight: Warm and windy. Low temps will remain in the 70s as winds gust as high as 35 to 40 mph all night.

Thursday: Hot and windy. This is essentially a copy and paste forecast as we gear up for this stubborn Omega-block weather pattern. High temperatures are going to remain around the century mark give or take a couple degrees. Winds will remain similar to today gusting as high as 35 to 40 mph.

Future Weather Discussion: As discussed, consistently hot temperatures are staying in the forecast for at least the next week or more. Winds will start relaxing as we move into the second half of the week coming up.