Disability Resources Inc. working on normalcy after COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – Normally their routine included going out and taking care of recycling. Being one of the first places to report a COVID-19 case in Abilene, Keith Glover with Disability Resources said when your everyday life just stops, it’s hard to normalize.

“A lot of these folks, they live by routine only,” he said. “They know what they’re going to do in the morning, they know what they’re going to do at lunch, and then all of a sudden it came to an end.”

Roger Caraway, Director of Operations, said COVID-19 didn’t stop them from finishing building their campus housing, just when they could move in.

“We anticipated moving into the first house at the end of March, beginning of April, but of course that hasn’t happened yet,” he said.

But ready to get some normalcy back, Keith said there won’t be a second wasted when work is available again.

“Just today I had one of the guys ask, ‘When are we going back to full time?'” he said.

Keith said they have been able to start bringing small groups in to shred and recycle paper.