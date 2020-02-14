Dual credit participation at an all-time high at Brownwood ISD

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) — Offering a chance to gain college credit early, students at Brownwood High School are taking advantage of the opportunity to get ahead and saving some money while they’re at it.

“It’s really important to me to get a head start on all of that and get the classes that I can here, especially since they’re getting paid for by the district, which is a huge blessing for my family,” Alyssa Salazar said.

Currently taking online courses and soon to be a first-generation college student, she said the program’s online setting fits her pace perfectly.

“You can go at your own pace with due dates every week, and for me I really like that because I’m very busy and really involved, so I like doing things at my own pace instead of having a set due date every few days,” she said.

Assistant principle Lindsay Smith said you don’t have to want to be a traditional college student, they’re made to fit everyone.

“Where you’re working in a factory-type setting. It’s called a Mechatronics degree, and that’s a two-year associated degree,” she said.

Senior Hannah Bessent is graduating with 12 college credits from the program, equaling a semester of college. She said it’s made it more feasible for her parents to send her two younger siblings when it’s their time.

“Sending three kids to college itself is going to be hard for my parents no matter their income,” she says.

For them, going through this program saves pennies everywhere you turn, from classes to buying books, making it one less thing to worry about when their first day of college comes.