Early PD asking for help identifying individuals suspected of attempted break-in

EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Early Police Department is asking the community for help identifying three individuals suspected of attempted break-in.

According to the Early PD, on Thursday, June 4th, at approximately 3:30 a.m., someone attempted to break into 2 locations at a business on East Industrial Drive in Early.

“Surveillance cameras at a neighboring business captured 3 young individuals hiding around the buildings and then running from the area as employees arrived to area,” said the Early Police Department in a Facebook post. “These images are fuzzy but many times we can recognize someone just by their stature.”

The Early Police Department is asking anyone with information about the individuals to contact them at 325-646-5322.

The EPD is continuing to review other video and the investigation is ongoing.