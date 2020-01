EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Big Country band director is one step closer to winning a Grammy award for music educator of the year.

You may remember last month, Stephen Cox of Eastland High School was one of 25 finalists.

Now, Cox is one of 10 finalists who were announced on CBS This Morning on Monday. The nine others are from all across the country.

The winner will be recognized during Grammy week.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards program on Jan. 26 will be broadcast on KTAB.