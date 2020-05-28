Former nurse awarded Volunteer of the Year from Holland Medical High School

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – It didn’t take a pandemic for Clare Nickel to understand the importance the medical field and next generation of medical professionals have on our everyday lives.

“They’re going to be the future healthcare givers in our society, in our town, and I love being a part of their education. I love teaching them what I know and passing that on,” she said.

That’s why when the retired nurse of over 40 years was awarded Holland Medical School Volunteer of the Year, she was grateful.

“I appreciate the award,” Nickel said.

But it’s still been business as usual.

“She’s not the one that’s going to do it for the recognition,” Principle Jennifer Seekins said.

She said those in the medical field rarely get the appreciation they deserve. Before the shutdown happened, Nickel assisted students in nursing homes, but soon that wasn’t an option for them anymore.

“But Mrs. Nickel wasn’t done with the students, and the students still needed Nurse Nickel. They still had to finish off skills to prepare for their exam,” she said.

“I was able to receive on the computer videos of their skills they would do at home,” Nickel said.

From feeding a patient to taking their blood pressure.

“I would write back to them and say ‘step number one, great. step number two do it this way.”

she just can get herself from helping the next generation.

“I guess once a nurse, always a nurse. It’s hard to imagine coming to Holland and Nurse Nickel not coming in and being a part of that CNA program.”

This is Nickel’s second time receiving the award for Volunteer of the Year from Holland Medical High School.