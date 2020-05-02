Flipping Egg re-open for business with 25 percent occupancy only

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB) – Chairs and tables being prepped for incoming visitors, a kitchen assembling the ingredients for the day signaling a re-beginning for the flipping egg said restaurant manager, Tammy Reese.

“One thing I noticed is people want to work,” she said. “I don’t think we ever realized how much Americans want to work.”

Reese said she had to furlough 25 employees when curbside was first instated on businesses.

“Some didn’t have any money,” she said. “Restaurant employees live paycheck to paycheck.”

It didn’t sit well her that she didn’t know how her employees were going to make a living. So, two weeks in to curbside, and with the help of the PPP loan, she said she decided to bring back most of her employees.

“Everybody’s talking about money, that’s not the issue here,” she said. “The issue is mental.”

She said there’s something about routine that keeps everyone sane.

Todd Hooper, the flipping eggs first customer through the doors in five weeks said today couldn’t come soon enough.

“I am ready to get back to normal,” he said.

Because breakfast just isn’t what it used to be.

“Taking food back to the store and eating it I don’t really like,” he said, “so this is really a change.”

But Reese said she taking this new normal day by day.

“And it worries me that we may be shut back down again because of someone else. But here we’re going to do our part.”